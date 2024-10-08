🔥Will NICKEL hit $100,000?
NICKEL continues to be one of the most volatile commodities. Price of this industrial metal briefly traded above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
NICKEL continues to be one of the most volatile commodities. Price of this industrial metal briefly traded above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange...
European markets set to open lower Nickel is surging, energy commodities pause rally US API report, revision of European GDP data European...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in energy commodity prices. S&P 500 dropped 2.95%, Dow Jones moved 2.37% lower and Nasdaq plunged 3.62%....
US will suspend trade ties with Russia, including energy imports EU seek only a cautious 'phase out' from Russian energy Oil price highest ...
Moods deteriorated significantly during the second half of today's session. Before the US open bulls made an unsuccessful attempt to erase some of...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after recent regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway significantly increased its stake...
Bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Trade Committees announced an agreement on legislation to halt regular trade relations with Russia and Belarus...
The EUR/USD pair traded lower earlier this week and the pair has hit a new low this year near 1.085. However, looking at the pair from a long-term perspective,...
Recent days have brought a huge appreciation of the CHF, and the scale of this move is clearly illustrated on the EURCHF chart. Russia's aggression...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged 70% after GameStop Chair revealed he had a nearly 10% stake in the retailer Boeing...
Cameco (CCJ.US) is a Canadian producer and supplier of uranium, the main fuel for nuclear reactors. Company shares are gaining nearly 7% in premarket....
A recovery move can be observed on the European stock markets and US index futures following a big drop at the launch of this week's trading. Third...
Ukraine can now receive donations made in Dogecoin (DOGE) Public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users Bitcoin price returns to support at $38,000 The...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement in 12,400 pts area Puma closes stores in Russia European...
Gold is once again testing $2,000 per ounce area. First attempt of breaking above was made during the Asian session. Moreover, price broke above the 78.6%...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with big bullish price gaps. Prices started trading almost 10% above Friday's close. Brent for May delivery...
European stock markets expected to open lower Oil prices surge on Russian sanction risk Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected European...
Oil prices surged at the beginning of a new week with Brent reaching the highest level since 2008. Brent briefly traded above $130 per barrel while...