Daily summary: Global stocks drop as Russian bloody offensive shakes markets
European stocks finish lower amid worries over Ukraine Wall Street retreats despite upbeat NFP report Zelensky asks for more fighter jets...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock is trading nearly 14% lower after the firearms producer reported quarterly results which indicate the rising sales momentum...
On Friday the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that last month, the US economy added 678K new jobs, way above market forecasts of 400K and higher...
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been the main topic in the media in recent weeks, and the conflict does not seem to be abating. Russia is violating...
The Russia-Ukraine war remains a key topic in the markets. While asset prices are no longer as reactive to war news as they were two weeks ago, uncertainty...
Russia is not only a significant producer and exporter of wheat and other agricultural commodities. Russia is the largest exporter of fertilizers, including...
The situation in the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, despite speculation about the growing interest in digital assets by Russian oligarchs....
US stocks opened lower as Russian aggression escalates NFP report above expectations Gap (GPS.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results Major...
The US economy unexpectedly added 678k jobs in February, compared to 467k increase in January and well above market expectations of 400k....
Bitcoin fell for the third straight day on Friday as war in Ukraine intensified and rising oil prices pushed the U.S. dollar higher. The major cryptocurrency...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the European trading session today with equities and EUR dropping hard. The main currency pair dropped below the 1.10...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tests 61.8% retracement of upward move launched in November 2020 Daimler Truck Holding and Hannover...
Oil prices were rallying since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude caught a bid as investors feared that conflict would disrupt Russian...
European stock markets set to open lower Attack on Ukraine nuclear power plant dominates headlines US NFP report for February to...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.56%. Russell 2000 dropped...
European indexes finished sharply lower Increased volatility on Wall Street New sanctions on pro-Putin oligarchs and their families Oil fails...
Global indices rebounded slightly following news from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia delegates. The Ukrainian negotiator said...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) stock plunges over 10% during today's session after the department store company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Burlington...
Ukraine and Russia as coffee importers War causes a lot of uncertainty in the markets, especially when both sides of the conflict are also important...