🛢Sanctions hit Russian oil
Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $110 per barrel level and are trading at their highest since 2014. However, prices are not far from the $115-117...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
According to the current data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum recorded 7 days of consecutive outflows from exchanges as holders decided to hold onto their...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 390k jobs following a 301k decrease...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Oil price surged following an escalation of war in Ukraine. Looking at the chart on...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Airbus halts support and spare parts deliveries...
Prices of European CO2 emission contracts (EMISS) plunged this week and are now trading over 30% below February record highs. Emission contracts were often...
European market launched session lower Powell to testify in Congress Bank of Canada expected to hike rates OPEC+ rumored...
US indices finished yesterday session lower as conflict in Ukraine threatens supply chains and drives commodity prices higher. S&P 500 dropped...
European stocks closed sharply lower Wall Street extends declines Energy commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin tested $ 45,000 level European...
Lucid Group (LCID.US) plunged over 16% after the electric vehicle producer reported weak quarterly results and issued lower production targets. Company...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in previous month and analysts' expectations of 58. Today's data showed...
Cardano (ADA) price rose nearly 15% since the crash triggered by the outbreak of war in Ukraine. According to the community consensus on CoinMarketCap...
WTI crude futures jumped over 8.0% to above $103 per barrel, highest level since 2014 as investors remain concerned about supply disruption from key exporter...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in the previous month, and beating analysts’ expectations...
US stocks opened lower Russian tanks advance on Kyiv Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock rises despite mixed quarterly results US indices launched...
Oil Brent price jumped above $ 100 a barrel. WTI oil is just $ 1.5 off this level Strong sanctions targeting Russia raise concerns about...
Target (TGT.US) stock jumped over 11.0% in premarket after a major US retailer posted better than expected earnings and optimistic outlook expects growth...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.1% YoY in February, the highest since June 1992 from 4.9% YoY in previous month and in line with market...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
