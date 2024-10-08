BAE Systems - European defence giant on the offensive
BAE Systems (BA.UK) have been on an upward trend since Russia's attack on Ukraine. The situation in Europe does not seem to be cooling down and the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
BAE Systems (BA.UK) have been on an upward trend since Russia's attack on Ukraine. The situation in Europe does not seem to be cooling down and the...
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN.US) will announce its expected results for the last quarter of 2021 on March 10 while investors are pending and will analyze...
While major European stock market indices launched today's trading little changed, weakness arrived later on and pushed blue chips indices from the...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests key support below 14,180 pt Earnings from HelloFresh, Covestro and Symrise Some...
Launch of Russian invasion of Ukraine and accompanying pick-up in geopolitical tensions triggered a flight to safety last week. Those flows have slowed...
European stock markets open little changed US ISM manufacturing index for February, final PMIs from Europe German CPI report for...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.41%. Russell 2000...
European stocks close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street Agricultural commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin returns above $ 41,000 European...
Two major US stock exchanges Nasdaq and NYSE have announced they will temporarily halt stock trading on Russian based companies listed on their exchanges...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: Stop...
Tensions in Eastern Europe intensified over the weekend and prompted sharp declines in risky assets shortly after markets opened. The US Dollar rebounded...
Major Wall Street indices erased some of the early losses as investors monitor developments regarding Russian attack on Ukraine, including impact of fresh...
Today, uranium exposed stocks including one of the largest producers Cameco (CCJ.US) are gaining. Other uranium producers like Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US),...
US stock opened lower Ukraine and Russia officials meet at the Belarus border Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record annual profit in 2021 Major...
The contract based on the German DAX index (DE30) opened today with a massive bearish price gap. Despite strenuous attempts by the market bulls and a significant...
Ukrainian government issued a direct appeal for cryptocurrency donations Putin placed his nuclear forces on alert Number of non-zero BTC addresses...
Shares of companies in the military sector are gaining before the US market opens. General Dynamics (GD.US), Kratos (KTOS.US), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US)...
Russian stocks in London plunge amid sanctions European banks take hit on Russian cut off from SWIFT BP offloads 20% Rosneft stake Rheinmetall...
Announcements made by the Western countries over the weekend have sent shockwaves across the financial markets at the launch of Monday's trade. The...