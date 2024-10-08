Economic calendar: Western sanctions trigger risk-off moves
European markets set to open lower after West says Russia will be cut off SWIFT Russian-Ukraine talks to be held at 9:00 am GMT Ruble...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
US and European index futures launched new week lower as the West moved to impose harsher sanctions on Russia over the weekend The United...
European stocks finished session higher Wall Street rebounds sharply Commodities under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock dropped over 10.0% during today's session after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes posted weak quarterly results...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
The last week of February brought relatively pessimistic sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. All because the darkest fears regarding Russia's invasion...
The worst case scenario became reality - Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Panic reaction was spotted across global financial markets at...
Kratos (KTOS.US) is a US-based 'Aerospace and Defence' company that operates in the combat systems, cyber security, drones and satellite communications...
The final reading of the UoM index for February fell to 62.8 pts from 67.2 pts in January, however it improved compared to the preliminary reading of 61.7...
US30 and US500 move higher, while US100 lags Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunges as outlook overshadows...
Year-on-year, core PCE inflation went up to 5.2% from 4.9 % in the previous month and above analysts’ estimates of 5.1%. New orders...
The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound after new sanctions imposed on Russia turned out to be less severe than feared. Also rumors regarding the...
Global equity markets have been in a recovery mode since Thursday evening when the United States announced a package of sanctions on Russia that was less...
European stock market trade higher DE30 still trades near 14,180 pts support zone BASF drops on disappointing Q4 net result European...
Launch of a military action against Ukraine by Russia has triggered panic sell-off not only on the stock markets but also on the cryptocurrency market....
European stock markets set to open higher Western sanctions on Russia less severe than fear Virtual NATO meeting in the early afternoon European...
US indices experienced a big turnaround yesterday after Joe Biden announced a new sanction package on Russia. S&P 500 gained 1.50%, Dow Jones...
European stocks plunged as Russia invades Ukraine US indices attempt to erase early losses US imposes new sanctions on Russia Commodities erase...
President Biden announced fresh sanctions against Moscow. The US will block five major Russian banks and will limit Russia's ability to do business...