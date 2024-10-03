Chart of the day - Bitcoin (08.07.2024)
The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Saturday after four days of intense declines. Bitcoin temporarily gained over 4.00%, reaching around $58,000....
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The deciding vote in the French Parliamentary elections closed this evening, and the exit poll suggests a shock result. The winning party is the left alliance,...
The macroeconomic calendar today is relatively light and no events have been scheduled that could have an impact on global financial markets. However,...
Financial markets will be digesting political news at the start of this week. The shock French election result that saw the left-wing New Popular Alliance...
Asia-Pacific indices record a declining session. Indexes from China are losing between 1.10-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index loses 0.30% and Australia's...
The indexes on Wall Street continue to rise after the NFP report. Both the US500 and US100 are trading at new historic highs. The report reinforced...
CFO Steven Wei Feng today left the company. The official reasons for his resignation are private and family problems. The CFO had held the role since 2019....
Several important reports worthy of investors' attention will be published next week, including the US CPI inflation report on Thursday. Moreover,...
Tesla has had a great start of this month. The company is already up more than 21% since the beginning of July. The recent gains in Tesla's stock are...
Wall Street opens higher Dollar loses slightly Bond yields lose for third consecutive session Weak NFP data reignited investor hopes for faster...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for Jun: Participation Rate: actual 65.3%; previous 65.4%; Full Employment Change: actual...
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for June: 206k Expected: 190k vs. 272k previously Change in private employment.136k Expected: 160k vs. 222k...
Positive sentiment in the European stock market and gains in U.S. contracts support the DAX Continental (CON.DE) and Sartorius (SRT.DE) continue...
Analysts estimate that nonfarm payroll rose by 192,000 in June versus 272,000 in May Additional indicators in this report, namely unemployment...
The reaction to the UK election result has mostly been felt in the UK stock market. The FTSE 250 is higher by more than 1.5% and the FTSE 100 is up 0.2%...
Contracts for the Hang Seng index of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK.cash) are trading down nearly 1.4% today. Recent weeks...
European indexes gain, followed by Wall Street benchmark contracts, with US100 gaining 0.3% Investors' attention focuses on US labour market data;...
Bitcoin is losing more than 7% today and capitulation of investors in the largest cryptocurrency, pressured so-called 'altcoins' market, leading...