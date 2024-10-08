BREAKING: Precious metals surge after Ukraine announced state of emergency
Risk aversion returned on the markets after the start of the US session. Stocks took a hit and some precious metals moved sharply higher following the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Risk aversion returned on the markets after the start of the US session. Stocks took a hit and some precious metals moved sharply higher following the...
US indices pulled back sharply after Washington warned Ukraine that a potential full scale Russian attack could occur within 48 hours (as per Newsweek...
US stocks opened higher US500 bounced off major support zone Tenneco (TEN.US) stock price nearly doubled on M&A news US indices launched...
Palo Alto Networks is a cyber security company. Firm delivered a very successful Q4 2021 report beating analysts' forecasts. In the pre-market the...
Lowe's (LOW.US) stock rose more than 2.5% in premarket after the US home improvement chain reported stronger than expected fourth quarter results and...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 15,800 pts area Earnings from Puma and Deutsche Telefonica European stock market...
Unfortunately, tensions in the eastern Ukraine escalated following the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While it is too soon to speak about an outright...
Western countries started imposing sanctions on Russia for its violation of the Ukrainian border. Sanctions on financial companies as well as some Russian...
European stock markets opened slightly higher West imposes sanctions on Russia Earnings from Booking and Ebay European stock...
The actual conflict between Russia and Occident is pushing risk assets under pressure. However, some commodities gain from these geopolitical tensions. ...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01%, Dow Jones moved 1.42% lower and Nasdaq finished 1.23% lower. Russell...
European indices finished session in mixed moods Wall Street moves lower, S&P 500 hits 4-week low Russia recognizes expanded borders of separatist...
Yesterday's recognition of the independence of the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk was met with disapproval by the international community...
Major US indices deepened downward move ahead of highly anticipated speech from President Biden on Ukraine and potential sanctions against Russia. So far...
Crypto billionaire and Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin shared his own observations regarding the cryptocurrency market according to Bloomberg: Cryptocurrencies...
President Putin confirmed that Russia recognizes expanded borders of the breakaway republics in the Donbas. Head of Russia did not indicate what the 'expanded'...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock erased premarket losses and jumped nearly 4% higher on Tuesday, despite the fact Wells Fargo downgraded the sports betting company...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 110.5 in February, from the previous month's downwardly revised 111.1 and compared...