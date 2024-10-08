BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to upbeat US PMI data
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 57.5 in February from 55.5 in January and above market forecasts of 56.0, preliminary estimates...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
US stocks opened higher Russia faces sanctions after Putin send forces into Ukraine's breakaway regions Macy’s (M.US) stock surges following...
NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares have lost up to 70% of their capitalization since hitting their highs near $67 in January 2021. The current market sell-off, fueled...
Oil Russia recognized separatists' republics in Donbas. Russia sent a peacekeeper mission to the region, violating the officially recognized...
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced today, after the...
Lockheed Martin (LMT.US), the US defense giant, will manufacture a prototype of the next generation 5G 'OSIRIS' network for the US Marines. The...
European markets trade lower Markets wait for response to Putin's actions DE30 tries to bounce off the 38.2% retracement European...
Russia-Ukraine conflict is being even more closely watched by investors after Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and...
Russia-Ukraine conflict in the spotlight after Putin recognized LPR and DPR European markets set to open lower Flash PMIs from US,...
Putin recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics. Russian RTS plunged 13.21% yesterday amid looming risk of sanctions United...
Putin declares independence in two separatist-held Ukrainian regions Holidays in the United States Stocks and crypto under pressure, commodities...
President Vladimir Putin is currently giving a speech on Russian television regarding Ukraine rebel regions and is expected to sign a decree recognizing...
Russian President Putin informed German chancellor Scholz and French president Macron that will sign a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stock futures extended their move to the downside following hawkish remarks from FED Governor Michelle Bowman. Key comments: Additional rate...
USDRUB currency pair fell over 3.0% during today's session as risk aversion increases. Markets await final decision whether Russia will officially...
The geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe continue to cause strong movements in the markets. The current uncertainties surrounding the conflict between...
US stock futures erased early gains and moved lower on Monday, following other indices amid doubts over a summit between US President Biden and Russian...
DE30 index fell below the key support around 14,800 points due to the escalation of tensions in the East. Markets fear that armed conflict could begin...