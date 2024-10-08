Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin tumbles below $38,000 amid rising tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border
Geopolitical tension in Ukraine weigh on market sentiment Cardano network witnesses massive growth Ethereum dominance may diminish, according to...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
European and US index futures gained overnight on reports that Joe Biden is willing to hold a summit with Vladimir Putin. However, optimism started to...
European stock trade mostly lower DE30 approaches 15,000 pts Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Ukraine European stock...
Gold price climbed last week amid a still-tense situation in the eastern part of Ukraine. The West continues to insist that Russia is planning an invasion...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. Market expected more or less flat manufacturing...
European markets seen opening higher Flash PMIs from Europe Holidays in the United States and Canada European futures markets...
Traders from Asia launched a new week in downbeat moods. Nikkei dropped almost 0.8%, indices from China traded 0.1-1.1% lower while Kospi finished...
Pressure remains on global stock markets Conflict intensifies in eastern Ukraine Iran nuclear deal is taking shape according to Reuters European...
It is hard to say that the situation has changed significantly in recent days. In fact, the tension around a potential conflict is fueled by small events....
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.02 Target:118.60 Stop:...
Roku stock slumped 25% on Friday despite better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. However the streaming giant posted weak revenue figures...
General Dynamics (GD.US) is one of the largest companies from the US Aerospace & Defense sector. The company is engaged in the production of military...
The discussion around the cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum. The SEC wrote back to American politician Tom Emmer. In November 2021, Emmer asked...
EURUSD pair rebounded sharply in recent minutes due to the stronger euro. Additionally, we see a recovery on the side of European bond yields. The ECB...
Tense situation around Ukraine is expected to dominate market moods next week as well. Possibility of a Russia-Ukraine military conflict remains high and...
Crude oil is gearing up for its first weekly loss after 8 weeks of consistent gains. Such a long period of uninterrupted growth has not been seen lately,...
US stock opened in mixed modds Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians Roku (ROKU.US) and DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares...
We can observe an increase in volatility on some markets today, although the movements at the moment are not significant. The EURUSD dropped just over...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the USDCAD pair. Highlights...
Bitcoin took a hit yesterday as reports of Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists exchanging fire in eastern Ukraine increased appetite for safe...