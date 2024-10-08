Morning wrap (17.02.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.11% and Russell 2000 added...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Mixed moods in Europe Conflicting information from NATO and Russia Minutes showed Fed may raise rates in March US oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in January has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise, however triggered some moderate moves...
Viacom CBS (VIAC.US) stock slumped over 21% during today's session after the media giant posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company which is...
Retail sales rose to 3.8% in January Core retail sales increased to 4.8%; December figures revised lower US retail sales rebounded sharply...
Today's publication should bring no changes in terms of communication from the central bank. In January, Jerome Powell confirmed his hawkish stance,...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, gasoline stockpiles dropped,...
US stock opened lower US retail sales well above expectations FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US...
Industrial production in the US increased to 1.4% from a month earlier in January, from -0.1% decline in December and above market...
Shares of the company offering the popular gaming platform Roblox (RBLX.US) are losing nearly 15% in pre-session trading. The company's Q4 2021 report...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. The price of this commodity has been trading in a sideways move for a long time....
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major moves...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock fell more than 5% in premarket on Wednesday despite the fact that the Canadian e-commerce giant posted better than expected Q4...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 erases morning gains MTU Aero Engines gains after Q4 2021 earnings release European...
Market moods improved yesterday after Russia announced that it is withdrawing some troops from the Russia-Ukraine border. Evidence of an actual withdrawal...
The Bitcoin market had been grappling with numerous macro headwinds, from the tightening of Fed policy expected in March, and fears of a potential conflict...
European markets set to open slightly higher FOMC minutes, US retail sales data for January Earnings from Nvidia, Shopify and Kraft-Heinz Futures...
US indices gained yesterday as Russian-Ukrainian tensions eased somewhat. S&P 500 added 1.58%, Dow Jones gained 1.22% while Nasdaq and Russell...
European stocks rebound sharply Upbeat moods on Wall Street Russia appears to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine European...