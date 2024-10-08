USDCAD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2753 Target:1.2438 Stop:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2753 Target:1.2438 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.49 Target:117.60 Stop:...
US stock index futures rebounded after Lavrov's comments Fed's Bullard wants to 'front-load' rate hikes to get inflation under...
Potential Russian invasion weighs on market moods Bitcoin hashrate surged to all-time highs Ethereum transaction fees fall to multi-month lows Cryptocurrencies...
European stock market indices and US futures jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Lavrov said that while...
Financial markets have been quite volatile due to recent geopolitical uncertainties between Russia-Ukraine. The stock market remains under pressure,...
European indices plunge DE30 tries to climb back above 15,000 pts Allianz buys majority stake in Greek insurance company European...
Rising risk of Russia invading Ukraine is triggering moves on the global financial markets. According to media reports, US intelligence sees the risk of...
Major European stock market indices launch a new week with big bearish price gaps. Declines deepened after the start of the cash session. Concerns over...
European markets set to open lower Potential Russia-Ukraine conflict to keep markets moving FOMC minutes and CBRT rate decision later...
Wall Street indices took a hit late on Friday after reports surfaced saying US sees possibility of Russia invading Ukraine even before Winter Olympics...
In this webinar you will learn how can markets react to Russian aggression what does another inflation beat in the US mean for the Fed which...
The news from US intelligence that the Russian aggression on Ukraine was a done deal spooked markets on Friday. While Russian denied it, the situation...
Friday afternoon sees a major spike in risk aversion in a response to news from US intelligence that Russia had already decided over Ukraine invasion....
The last session and the week as a whole are not ending very well for the stock market. Of course, this can be linked to yesterday's inflation reading...
According to Intel (INTC.US), the world is now entering the era of the Metaverse and the technology known as Web 3.0. The company has also identified blockchain...
Another surge in US CPI inflation caught markets off guard and triggered a sell-off on global stock markets. Indices will get a chance to move next week...
Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is a German multinational corporation providing food delivery and online ordering services. The company operates in over 50 countries...
Once again we see a strong fall in the UoM consumer confidence index. This time the index falls almost to 60 points, lowest reading since 2011. Specifically,...