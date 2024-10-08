US OPEN: Small gains among US indices at the start of this week's final session
The last trading session of the week on the US stock market opens in a slightly better mood. Markets are trying to recover from yesterday's sell-off,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
The last trading session of the week on the US stock market opens in a slightly better mood. Markets are trying to recover from yesterday's sell-off,...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 15,300 pts area Delivery Hero takes another dive European stock markets launched...
US inflation reading for January 2022 that was released yesterday sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Another massive acceleration in US consumer...
European markets set to open lower Flash UoM Data, Russian rate decision UK GDP growth reached 6.5% YoY in Q4 2021 European...
US indices plunged yesterday following another acceleration in the US CPI inflation. S&P 500 dropped 1.81%, Dow JOnes moved 1.47% lower while...
Mixed moods in Europe US CPI inflation highest since 1982 Increased volatility on Wall Street 10-year Treasury yield above 2.0% European...
Feds Bullard comments, which is a voting member in 2022, caused some volatility on USD and stock markets. Bullard said that he favors a 100 basis point...
Mattel (MAT.US) stock rose over 12% during today's session after the toy maker reported better than expected quarterly results. Mattel earned 53 cents...
US30, similarly to other futures for the US indices, plunged after the release of US inflation data. Nevertheless, the sell-off slowed down around the...
US inflation jumped to a new 40-year record high. Core inflation highest since August 1982 Consumer price inflation in the United States rose...
Disney (DIS.US) stock launched today's session with a nearly 10% bullish price gap after the company posted solid quarterly results and provided upbeat...
US stocks opened lower US CPI inflation rose sharply in January Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped 7% after upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for January has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in January....
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped more than 5% in the pre-marketing market despite the social media company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Key...
Uber reported Q4 2021 results yesterday Revenue and EPS beat expectations Delivery segment outperforms core Mobility segment Company...
Today at 1:30 pm BST the US CPI inflation data will be released. Another 40-year record is expected with a reading of 7.3% y / y. The previous inflation...
The German benchmark index could continue its recovery on Thursday for a fourth day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly higher ahead...
Coffee has finally broken to fresh multi-year highs following a 2-month long sideways move. Coffee trades at the highest level in 10 years. What fuels...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator