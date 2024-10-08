DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 50% retracement
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 50% retracement Delivery Hero, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens reported...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 50% retracement Delivery Hero, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens reported...
Release of the US CPI data for January is a key event of the day. Report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to boost volatility on the USD...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT Earnings reports from Twitter, Coca Cola and Aurora...
US indices had another session of strong gains in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.45% yesterday while Nasdaq rallied 2.08%. Dow Jones gained 0.86% and...
European bourses finished deeply in green Wall Street rallies for a second day US oil inventories fell unexpectedly European indices rose sharply...
This week we can observe strong increases in coffee prices. Currently, the price of coffee is at its highest level since September 2011 and prospects indicate...
According to analysts of one of the largest banks in the world, Wells Fargo (WFC.US), the cryptocurrency market is still 'young' and is in a phase...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after ride-hailing reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, slightly beating...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1427 Target:1.2000 Stop:...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly while distillate inventories...
US stocks opened higher US2000 approaches major resistance Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly earnings US indices...
DE30 First, let’s look at the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that the recent sell-off once again was stopped...
Peloton Interactive PTON.US is an exercise equipment and media company. Peloton's flagship products are treadmills and stationary bikes with internet...
Dogecoin investor activity has increased significantly in recent days after a period of strong declines. The project promoted by Elon Musk is extremely...
European markets trade higher DE30 trades 1.5% higher on the day Deutsche Bank drops on Cerberus share sale European stock...
Bitcoin has been slowly recovering from the November 2021 - January 2022 sell-off for almost 3 weeks already. The recovery move accelerated by the end...
After three months in a persistent downtrend, the Bitcoin market has caught a bid, with the market trading above and holding the psychological $40,000...
European markets set to open higher Earnings from Walt Disney and Uber Technologies API report showed unexpected drop in US oil inventories European...
In spite of a pick-up in yield, US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.84%, Dow Jones moved 1.06% higher, Nasdaq...