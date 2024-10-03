BREAKING: French industrial production with higher than expected monthly drop
French industrial production came in -2.1% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 0.5% previously. It's another weak reading after higher than expected...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
German industrial production (seasonally adjusted) in Germany dropped by -6.7% YoY vs -4.3% exp. and -3,86% previously Industrial production dropped...
In the absence of Wall Street, yesterday's session saw gains in the major European indices, which followed the record closings of US indices on...
Labour have had a fantastic night, but ultimately, it’s the bond market that will determine Labour’s fiscal policies, not its 170 seat majority....
Thursday's session on international stock exchanges was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to the ongoing US holiday. Despite...
Results for 4Q23/24 Disappointing forecasts for 2025 Lack of innovation Valuation overview Chart analysis Nike's results for 4Q23/24...
The dollar is clearly the weakest currency among the G10 today. The dollar index (USDIDX) is down 0.23%, while the EURUSD rate has gained 0.27%. The sell-off...
Prior to the release of the Minutes, the market had priced in a 73% probability that the ECB would cut rates by 25 basis points in September. Here are...
In the absence of Wall Street (Independence Day holiday in the US), sentiment in European equity markets remains solid; DE40 gains nearly 0.2% Continental...
Bitcoin is losing today more than 5% with a price dropping to $57,000 level. As for now, Bitcoin price is almost 10% below the current Short-Term Holder's...
With the weakest ISM reading from the U.S. services sector in 4 years, which caused a sell-off in the US dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields,...
UK Construction PMI for June came in 52.2 vs 54 exp. and 54.7 previously
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
After yesterday's record-breaking session on Wall Street and (except China) a rising session on stock exchanges in Asia, European index contracts...
European and UK stocks are set to open higher on Thursday, after US stocks reached fresh records on Wednesday. The driver was a surge in expectations for...
Swiss CPI in June came in 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.4% previously (0% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% previously) Swiss Core CPI came in 1.1% YoY vs 1.3%...
German industrial orders came in -1.6% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.2% previously The reading weakened the EURUSD however volume and reaction to German data...
Trading on Wall Street today is halted, due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. However, trading on Wall Street indices futures is...
Session on European stock market ended in positive sentiments among leading indices; DAX rallied more than 1.1%, CAC40 and FTSE gained 1.2% and...