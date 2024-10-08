Daily summary: Wall Street gains, oil drops
Nasdaq, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 up 1% European indices erased early losses and closed higher Russian RTS rallies after Putin-Macron...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Oil prices are taking a hit today with an over-2% drop on both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI). Crude prices are being pressured by positive comments on...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Peloton Interactive rallied over 30% on Monday Stock trades almost 20% higher today M&A chatter fuels price gains CEO...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US markets trade slightly lower US500 tests support zone at 4,450 pts Pfizer drops after Q4 earnings release US markets launched...
Aluminium is definitely one of the hottest commodities of recent months as well as the beginning of 2022. Industrial metal prices sits around 3% below...
Bitcoin price briefly jumped to a four-week high early in the session as accountant giant KPMG Canada joined a growing trend of institutional investors...
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.US), US video game company, reported results for fiscal-Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session...
Shares of Meta Platforms (FB.US) are falling amid growing concerns over user data security regulations and weaker forecasts. Meta Platforms has...
Oil: Brent pulled back from $ 93 per barrel due to Iran's twist The US re-grants sanctions waivers for non-military uses of nuclear energy...
On Wednesday night, February 9, the management team of The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will release the company's financial performance for the first...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounced off local resistance Henkel (HEN3.DE) plans to create new “Consumer Brands” business...
Chinese stocks took a hit today amid concerns that the US may add more companies to the export control list. The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese...
European indices set for mixed opening Trade balance data from US and Canada US API crude oil stock change Pfizer (PFE.US) and Peloton (PTON.US)...
US indices finished yesterday trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.37%, Dow Jones finished flat, Nasdaq plunged 0.58% while Russell 2000 rose 0.49% Stocks...
DE30 defends an important support zone Mixed sentiment in the US equity market No major volatility in forex market, dollar loses to CAD and AUD Good...
Intel (INTL.US) is one of the world's largest technology companies and a supplier of state-of-the-art computer equipment. The company has been competing...
Crédit Agricole issued a recommendation for the currency pair USDJPY. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry:...