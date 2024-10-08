US OPEN: Mixed start of the new trading week, strong M&A sector
The first session on Wall Street this week opened in a mixed mood. On the one hand, investors are pricing in a strong close to Friday's session, equally...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
The first session on Wall Street this week opened in a mixed mood. On the one hand, investors are pricing in a strong close to Friday's session, equally...
Bitcoin broke above $42000 over the weekend Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to other major coins Buterin proposed new solution...
Mixed moods on European stock markets DE30 is testing strong support level Aurubis AG (NDA.DE) recorded 85% quarterly profit rise European...
Brent crude price extended recent upward move and jumped above $93.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014...
European markets set to open higher ECB president Lagarde speech at 3:45 pm GMT In spite of mixed Asian session, European stock markets are seen...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei fell 0.78% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.14%. Kospi lost 0.32% while indices from China advanced more than...
Stock market declines in Europe Good labour market report in the USA Strengthening of the dollar Rebound on the cryptocurrency market Oil...
Shares of vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US), which produces vaccines in partnership with Pfizer (PFE.US), have already rebounded nearly 15% from their lows....
The largest cryptocurrency is back above the psychological barrier of $40,000. An increase of almost $3,000 occurred in just two hours, which of course...
With the NFP report for January out of the way, markets attention shifts to another key piece of data for the Federal Reserve - US CPI report for January....
The last session of the week is extremely interesting. On the one hand, the surprising reading of NFP, and on the other hand, the rotation on the shares...
Shares of US giant Amazon (AMZN.US) are up more than 11% ahead of the market open in the face of the company's excellent Q4 2021 report. Yesterday,...
We have just learned the January data from the Canadian economy. The data showed a decline in employment and the unemployment rate accelerated to 6.5%. -...
The US economy unexpectedly added 467k jobs in January, compared to upwardly revised 510k (previous 199k) increase in December and above...
The US dollar has been under pressure recently due to mixed macro data and slightly worse prospects for interest rate hikes, which was confirmed by comments...
European stocks erased early gains Eurozone retail sales fell sharply in December Linde (LIN.DE) signs a deal with Singapore semiconductor manufacturer European...
Brent crude price jumped above $91.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014 and bringing year-to-date gains...
European indices set to open higher Jobs reports from US and Canada Eurozone December retail sales data Futures markets point to higher opening...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator