Morning wrap (04.02.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply lower. S&P 500 fell 2.44%, Dow Jones moved 1.45% lower, Nasdaq plunged 3.74% while Russell 2000...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Today's session really brought a lot of volatility and a lot of events. The most important development seems to be the communication from the ECB....
US tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has begun exploring blockchain technology and its potential in the context of developing a technology known as Web 3.0....
Spotify (SPOT.US) is one of the largest music streaming providers with nearly half a billion active users, including nearly 200 million regular subscribers. The...
Gas is in retreat today after a strong rally in recent days in anticipation of the onslaught of winter. Gas stocks fell by 268 billion cubic feet, with...
There have been reports that some ECB members believe that interest rate rises cannot be ruled out this year. This would agree with Lagarde's statement...
Today's global trading session brings a number of key readings coming from the most advanced economies globally. Recent words from President Lagarde...
Shares of Meta (FB.US), Facebook's parent company plunged more than 20% in premarket after the social media giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth...
The ECB press conference with Christine Lagarde is underway. So far we have not learned anything that could change the current face of monetary policy...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.238 million in the week ended January 29, compared to 0.261 million reported in the...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its February meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and confirmed it will discontinue...
US labor market data is usually the most important monthly data for most investors. It would seem that after the recent assurances from the Fed about the...
As assumed and predicted by analysts, the Bank of England raised the main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. As a reminder, the British central...
The German benchmark index has corrected by 200 points since the weekly high reached yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading more or...
European stock markets trade lower ECB and BoE decisions in focus Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) stock gains after solid quarterly results European...
UK100 has been trading in a steady upward move recently. Volatility may increase in the afternoon during two highly anticipated monetary policy meetings,...
European markets set to open higher Final services PMIs for January from Europe US ISM services and jobless claims Rate decision from BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 surged 0.94%, Dow Jones moved 0.63% higher, Nasdaq gained 0.50% while Russell...
Today's session brought a continuation of the dollar's sell-off, while on the stock market the mood was rather good for most of the day....