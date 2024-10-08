PayPal shares dive after weak results
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are losing nearly 25% today amid the company's release of a weak Q4 2021 report and 2022 guidance. PayPal also reported weaker-than-expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are losing nearly 25% today amid the company's release of a weak Q4 2021 report and 2022 guidance. PayPal also reported weaker-than-expected...
Natural gas futures are trading nearly 12% higher today on new forecasts pointing to a frosty mid-February, further highlighting concerns about a shortage...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. Oil inventories. Actual:...
The start of today's session on Wall Street brings moderate gains in most stock indices. The US100 index of technology companies rises after excellent...
ADP report on change in US employment in January was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 205k jobs following a 807k increase...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the crypto market. Major cryptocurrency has been trading in a downward trend recently. Looking...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after the tech giant posted impressive quarterly results and announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the...
European stock markets trade higher Euro Area inflation rate hit fresh record high TeamViewer (TMV.DE) plans to launch €300M share buyback...
Annual inflation rate accelerated for the seventh straight month to a record high of 5.1% in January of 2021 from 5.0% in December, preliminary estimates...
The dollar index (USDIDX) continues to move lower for the third consecutive session, and today's ADP report, which will be released at 1:15 pm GMT,...
European markets set to open slightly higher US ADP report for January, Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today Meta Platforms (FB.US)...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher, Nasdaq added 0.75% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European major indices close higher on the day USD weakens second session in a row Mixed mood on Wall Street Today's session on the Forex...
Virgin Galactic is currently the only listed company giving exposure to the space tourism industry. The company was created by Richard Branson, a British...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US dropped for a second straight month to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in December, compared to analysts’ expectations...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The...
US stock opened flat US30 broke above major resistance zone United Parcel Service (UPS.US) stock soars after solid quarterly results Wall Street...
Tuesday's session is full of PMI readings from around the world. The final European indices did not impress investors, as most of them dropped below...