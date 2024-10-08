CAD muted after GDP data from Canada
The Canadian economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month in November, following a 0.8% growth in October and above market expectations of 0.4%. It was...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
AMD (AMD.US) continues to see “hold” consideration by the consensus investor, in light of 2021 full-year share price performance and expectations...
3 US Big Tech companies reporting earnings this week US100 down almost 9% year-to-date Alphabet expected to report 20+% jump in sales...
Oil: Goldman Sachs sees a positive outlook for the oil market, pointing to $ 100 per barrel in Q3 On the other hand, bank also admits that OPEC...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of the channel Heidelbergcement gains after preliminary Q4 earnings European...
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at today's meeting. The bank announced that it will terminate its quantitative easing...
European markets set to open higher US manufacturing ISM for January, monthly GDP report from Canada Alphabet and PayPal to report...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved 1.17% higher, Nasdaq surged 3.41% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European indices end the day mostly higher Wall Street rebounds Bitcoin jumped above $38000 European indices finished today's session slightly...
Blackberry (BB.US) stock managed to erased early losses and surged 10.0% after the communications software company agreed to sell its non-core legacy patents...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3443 Target:1.3000 Stop:...
This week will be marked by the intervention of several central banks, such as the ECB and the long-awaited report on the labor market - NFP in the US. Technical...
US stocks are heading for their worst month in over a year. US100 broke above major resistance zone Citrix Systems (CTXS.US) stock under pressure...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Bitcoin price struggle to break above $37200 resistance Mastercard plans to solve Ethereum scalability issues Cardano mainnet has marked a...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 4.90% YoY in January from a 1992-high of 5.3% in December, preliminary estimates showed and above market...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,550 pts TUI drops after launching new round of funding European...
Brent price (OIL) has once again tested $90 per barrel area during Asian trading session earlier today. Bulls failed to break above and price pulled...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
