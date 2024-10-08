Economic calendar: GDP and CPI reports from Europe
European futures trade higher GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Eurozone CPI data from Germany and Spain Futures markets...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei gaining 1.1% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.2%. Trading was subdued however as Chinese, New Zealand and South...
European stocks ended the week lower Wall Street swings between gains and losses NATGAS price surges ahead of winter storm European indices...
Visa (V.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the payments giant posted better than expected quarterly results. Company earned $1.81 per...
Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator rose by 4.9% YoY in December, the most since September 1983 and slightly above analysts’...
NATGAS price in the US is rising more than 10% today and is breaking through important resistance levels. Initially, price broke above the downward trend...
BofA issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0674 Target:1.0900 Stop:...
Fed meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that central banks are out of the agenda. Investors will be offered rate decisions from the Bank...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 67.2 in January from a preliminary of 68.8 and below December...
US stocks opened higher Labour costs eased in December Caterpillar (CAT.US) stock fell despite upbeat quarterly results US indices resumed...
US500 moved sharply higher after the publication of fresh economic data, the most important of which was the Employment Cost Index. Today's reading...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy went up to 4.9% YoY from 4.7 % in previous month and above analysts’ estimates...
Apple jumped 5% in after-hours trading following the release of solid earnings for Q4 2021. Company benefited from high iPhone demand in China and...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed test of 15,600 pts area Henkel announces €1 billion share buyback European...
Release of a solid earnings report for Q4 2021 by Apple yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session failed to provide a lift for the tech sector....
European indices set to open lower Core PCE inflation from the United States Caterpillar to report earnings today Futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday trading lower with the tech sector underperforming the most. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones finished...
Wall Street swings between gains and losses US GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Gold price returns below $1800.00 Tesla (TSLA.US) puts...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock jumped nearly 12% during today's session, posted better than expected quarterly results and issued an upbeat annual forecast...