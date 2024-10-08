US100 remains under pressure
Yesterday's Fed meeting and Powell's comments were received rather as a hawkish one by the market. For this reason, the main stock indices from...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Yesterday's Fed meeting and Powell's comments were received rather as a hawkish one by the market. For this reason, the main stock indices from...
GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Inventories accounted for the bulk of the increase in GDP growth PCE reading indicates that inflation...
GOLD The price of gold has fallen in recent days due to a stronger dollar. Looking at the H4 chart, declines accelerated after breaking the support...
US stocks opened higher US economy expanded more than expected in Q4 McDonald’s (MCD.US) stock dips after weak quarterly results US indices...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.9% in the fourth quarter, following a 2.3 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell over 2.5% in premarket despite the fact that the major chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly results for the period...
The German benchmark index is bearish in the short term, but the most important support zone could be defended this week. D1 chat The DE30 partially...
Tesla reported Q4 earnings yesterday after session close Record sales and profits, better-than-expected cash flow Tesla will not...
Palladium continues a strong upward move started in the middle of the previous week. Rally is continuing even in spite of the hawkish Fed that has boosted...
European indices try to recover from post-FOMC drop DE30 tests resistance in the 15,400 pts area Deutsche Bank rallies on solid Q4...
The Federal Reserve left rates and QE taper timeline unchanged yesterday but strongly hinted that the first rate hike will come in March. Moreover, Fed...
European markets set to open lower First estimate of US GDP for Q4 2021 Apple and McDonald's Q4 earnings Futures markets...
US indices traded higher in the first half of yesterday's Wall Street session but erased all of the gains following the FOMC decision and Powell's...
FOMC leaves rates unchanged, QE to end in March Powell does not rule rate hikes at every meeting US indices erase gains USD...
Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell post-meeting press conference: Fed will adapt quickly to changes in the financial conditions High...
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
Federal Reserve announced monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged as expected. However, Fed said that it will be appropriate...
Today's FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT - decision, 7:30 pm GMT - press conference) is long-awaited and will be closely watched as it will offer hints on...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...