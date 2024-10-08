Intel gains with earnings and EU antitrust case in focus
Intel shares gain after company wins competition case appeal $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine dropped Company to report earnings after...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. In spite of API report pointing to a bigger-than-expected...
US markets trade higher ahead of FOMC meeting Tech sector supported by upbeat earnings from Microsoft Boeing reports $3.5 billion...
Bank of Canada announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Canadian central bankers decided to leave the benchmark overnight rate...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with the main currency pair - EURUSD, which has been trading in a downward trend for months. The...
Apple Inc market share in China increased to all-time high in the fourth quarter, after six years when the iPhone 6 super-cycle was at its peak, according...
Dead cat bounce, rebound or start of pump, no one can predict what will happen after Fed policy decision, but what is clear is that the fate of Bitcoin...
Tesla to report Q4 2021 earnings after session close Record deliveries in 2021, record sales expected 2022 deliveries forecast at...
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE30 approaches local support at 15,500 pts RWE (RWE.DE) to build Denmark’s largest offshore wind...
A very interesting session is ahead of us. Today we will be served decisions from two central banks - the Bank of Canada (3:00 pm GMT) and the Federal...
Fed will not change rates today Guidance from Powell critical for markets Decision at 7pm GMT, conference 7:30 We will be updating you...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose more than 1% in premarket after the software giant posted solid quarterly results and strong guidance for the current quarter. Adjusted...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening BoC interest rate decision Tesla (TSLA.US) Q4 earnings after market close Current...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 1.22%, Dow Jones dropped 0.19% and Nasdaq moved 2.29% lower Downbeat...
European bourses rebounded slightly after recent sell-off Wall Street resumes move lower Gold broke above $1850, Bitcoin rebounds European...
American Express (AXP.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the credit card service company posted upbeat quarterly results and record...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3481 Target:1.3200 Stop:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...