BREAKING: US Dollar with limited reaction to Fed minutes
US Federal Reserve Minutes from 11-12 June meeting. The vast majority of participants at the Fed's June meeting assessed US economic growth...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
After yesterday's stock price rally, investors today continue to buy Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which were further supported by Elon Musk's comments....
NATGAS futures today almost didn't react to today EIA inventories change report which came in at 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs 29 bcf exp. and 52...
Weaker data from the U.S. economy has raised market expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the Fed. Weakest since May 2020 ISM services reading,...
Despite rising Wall Street indices and significant drop in both treasury bond yields and US dollar, we can see Bitcoin weakening by almost 3% today. Weaker...
EIA Oil inventories change came in -12,15M vs -0,5M exp. and 3.59M previously EIA Gasoline inventories change came in -2,2M vs -0,39M exp. and 2.65M...
Most U.S. indices are slightly gaining after the US market opening. US100 trades up 0.15%, driven by a drop in bond yields and another very good performance...
US ISM Services came in: 48.8 vs 52.6 exp. and 53.8 previously US ISM Services Price Paid: 56.3 vs 56.7 exp and 58.1 previously US ISM Services...
The early US labour market data for June suggest that the US labour market could be weakening. The ADP private sector payrolls report was 150k, vs. 165k...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) - mining update 2nd of July In June 2024, CleanSpark Inc. mined 445 bitcoins, increasing its total mined bitcoins for the year...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 238k (Forecast 235k, Previous 233k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.858M (Forecast 1.84M, Previous 1.839M) As we can...
US ADP report for June came in 150k vs 163k exp. and 152k previously According to ADP data, US goods-producing sector added 14k jobs, while...
Markets expect today's publication of the FOMC minutes from the June 11-12, 2024 meeting to provide more information on the Fed's potential monetary...
Sentiment in the European stock market is improving after a strong session on Wall Street yesterday and a higher close for Asian indices DAX (DE40)...
US companies laid off 48,79,000 people in June, up from 63,82,000 the month before, according to Challenger data.
The markets have had trouble digesting election risks in Europe and the US this week, however, as we move to the middle of the week, they seem to have...
High-Stakes French Parliamentary Elections On the evening of the European elections, Marine le Pen and Jordan Bardella's Rassemblement National...
The Nikkei 225 index (JAP225) is gaining 0.90% today, extending yesterday's dynamic rise above the 40,000-point level. The index has already seen over...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for Jun: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.8; forecast 56.5; previous 56.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
The Riksbank's monetary policy meeting in June 2024 highlighted several key points. The policy rate was maintained at 3.75%, with discussions suggesting...