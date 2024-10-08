Technical analysis: Etereum fell below $3,000
Cryptocurrencies, which just like stock indices are considered risky assets, have come under selling pressure. Taking a look at the Ethereum chart, we...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Cryptocurrencies, which just like stock indices are considered risky assets, have come under selling pressure. Taking a look at the Ethereum chart, we...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 50% retracement of upward move started in mid-December Airbus row with Qatar Airways intensifies European...
Netflix relesed Q4 2021 earnings yesterday after session close Headline results in-line with expectations Big miss in Q1 2022 subscriber forecasts Company...
Gold jumped at the beginning of this week and managed to break above the resistance zone ranging above the $1,830 level. However, volatility faded later...
European stock markets set to open lower Canadian retail sales data, Polish jobs report Lagarde to deliver speech on global economic...
Wall Street indices tried to recover yesterday but moods deteriorated quickly after launch of the cash trading. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones...
What looked like the beginning of a recovery rally, quickly turned out to be another dead cat bounce. In spite of US indices gaining slightly at the beginning...
European bourses finished session mostly higher US indexes rebound thanks to lower yields US crude inventories unexpectedly rose The fall in...
Natural gas prices are retreating from $ 4.80 level after last week's rally. A pullback is also taking place in the case of European gas prices, which...
Marriott International (MAR.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after the hotel chain released details regarding its development process...
Initial jobless claims jumped from 231k to a seasonally adjusted rate of 286k in the week ended 15 January, according to the Labor Department, well above...
Price of the most popular cryptocurrency hit a new weekly high at $43500.00 during today's session despite several bad news. Firstly, the Russian central...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, while gasoline...
Precious metals continue to rebound, which is related to a significant decline in US bond yields. The latest data from the US are not impressive, especially...
US stocks opened higher as yields move lower Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after analyst downgrade Major...
The German benchmark index is testing an important resistance level. D1 chart The DE30 recovers on Thursday and tests the horizontal trend...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.286 million in the week ended January 15, compared to 0.230 million reported in the...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released and showed that there are conflicting views among policymakers regarding inflation....
Microsoft announced $68.7 billion all-cash deal for Activision-Blizzard Biggest gaming M&A in history Microsoft to become third...