Gap stock plunges after Morgan Stanley downgrade
Gap Inc (GPS.US) shares tumbled more than 7% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the apparel retailer’s stock to “underweight”...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
It's no longer news that highly valued tech stocks are losing much of their premium right now, and few losses have been as conspicuous as Netflix (NFLX:US)....
In a letter sent Monday to United States transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major airlines expressed concerns...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) is losing 6.5% today, although at one point declines reached 7%. Since the last local peak on January 12, the RUS50 contract...
US stocks opened lower US NY Empire index unexpectedly fell sharply in January US government bond yields highest since early 2020 Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock soared about 37% before the opening bell after Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft would buy the video game giant...
Gold price jumped and the US dollar plummeted following a release of the New York Empire Manufacturing index for January at 14:30. Release turned out to...
Oil: Oil prices reached highest level since 2014 due to one-off factors and a change in expectations regarding potential oversupply this year Temporary...
Oil has a stellar start of a new year. Not only prices managed to break above 2021 highs but Brent price even managed to reach the highest level since...
European indices drop amid jump in US yields DE30 slumps to 15,700 pts European car sales plunged 22% YoY in December European...
The beginning of today's session brings a strong discount on European indices and US indices futures. Yields on US 10-year notes jumped to 2-year highs...
Oil prices make another jump today, following a break above previous post-pandemic highs at the end of the previous week. Brent (OIL) moved to a fresh...
European indices expected to open lower German ZEW index, US NY empire index Goldman Sachs to report Q4 results ahead of Wall Street...
Downbeat moods dominated during today's Asia-Pacific session. Nikkei dropped 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and Kospi declined 0.9%....
Good sentiment on the stock market in Europe Low volatility on the forex market JPY lost the most to USD, while CAD strengthened Gold and oil...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Cardano from the beginning was supposed to be a cryptocurrency that would beat Ethereum due to its properties. Cardano also known by the acronym ADA, however,...
Cardano, which has been in a downtrend for many months, has been gaining very strongly for the past week and is up almost 10% today. Cardano's gains...