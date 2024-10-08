Credit Suisse falls after the CEO's resignation
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is trading down over 2% in today's session following the resignation of its CEO, Mr. Antonio Horta-Osorio. In his place...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Last week we saw a strong devaluation of the USD against the majors currencies pairs, however, at the end of the week the USD ended up recovering part...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks back above 15,925 pts resistance Volkswagen to expand EV capacity in China to 900k...
The first session of a new week was a busy one for investors from China. Monthly activity data for December as well as Q4 2021 GDP growth figures were...
European markets set to open higher US traders observe Martin Luther King Day Trading on the US futures will end sooner today European...
Asian indices launched a new week higher. Nikkei gained 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% while indices from China traded 0.4-1.5% higher. Kospi was...
In this webinar you will learn what does inflation mean for indices, fx why is Bank of Japan overlooked why GBP could be at the key juncture You...
American consumers have made it so clear for the first time that rising prices are not very welcome. Today's retail sales, industrial production and...
The cryptocurrency DOGECOIN, popular among speculators, jumped nearly 15% after Elon Musk's Tweet that Tesla (TSLA.US) will allow cryptocurrency payment...
Comments from Fed members were the main drivers of moves on the global markets this week. While Fed speak will always be in the center of the market's...
Consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan is again heading downwards. For January, the sentiment index falls to 68.8 points against an...
Last session on Wall Street this week starts with moderate declines Financial sector earnings season for Q4 2021 US sales data disappoints! Senate...
US retail sales data released at 1:30 pm GMT was a key point in today's economic calendar. Moods on the markets deteriorated ahead of the reading with...
The season of releasing the financial results of major banks and other key financial institutions for Q4 2021 has just begun. Today we learned the results...
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
European indices drop, techs lag DE30 tests resistance at 38.2% retracement SAP announces €1 billion share buyback European...
US indices took a hit yesterday as the market started to acknowledge that potentially quick policy tightening is coming. Comments from Fed members are...
European market set to open lower German 2021 GDP, US retail sales Wall Street banks report Q4 2021 earnings Futures markets...
