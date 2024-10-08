Morning wrap (14.01.2022)
Wall Street indices plunged yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.51%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.76% Declines...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Wall Street indices plunged yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.51%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.76% Declines...
European indices little changed Tech sector weigh on Wall Street US weekly claims rose unexpectedly, PPI soar 9.7% in December TESLA (TSLA.US)...
Lael Brainard finished her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair. Both S&P500 and Nasdaq moved sharply lower during the...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock tanked more than 6.0% after Cowen downgraded the social media company to “market perform” from “outperform”,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate Jobless claims rose unexpectedly US producer prices soar 9.7% in December Delta...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.230 million in the week ended January 8, compared to 0.207 million reported in the...
The German benchmark index is trading slightly higher on Thursday before the start of the US opening. D1 chart The DE30 returns above the 16,000...
US natural gas prices are pulling back today following a massive jump yesterday. NATGAS is trading almost 3% lower today, following price gain of over...
Semiconductors have been in the center of attention since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, pandemic boosted demand for electronic...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 16,000 pts BMW with record sales in China in 2021 European stock market...
In spite of hawkish comments made by Fed members regarding rate hikes recently, the US dollar has been weakening against the euro this week. More and more...
European indices expected to open a touch lower Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate today US PPI data for December European...
Indices from Wall Street continued to gain yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq added 0.23%. Russell 2000...
European bourses close higher US inflation highest since 1982 US crude stocks fell more than expected Altcoins move higher European indices...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock fell nearly 2.0% % after Jefferies downgraded its stance on the digital payments company to “hold” from “buy”,...
Rising prices have become a real problem all over the world. We can look for the sources of inflation almost everywhere, but the world pays attention mainly...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles increased...
US stocks opened higher US CPI highest since 1982 Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell over 9% after Medicare limited Aduhelm coverage US indices launched...