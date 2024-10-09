US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher despite inflation hitting 40-year-high
US stocks opened higher US CPI highest since 1982 Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell over 9% after Medicare limited Aduhelm coverage US indices launched...
Market news
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
It’s June 1982. Gold is traded at $350 per ounce after an impressive rally of the 70’s, S&P500 is at 110 points and 10-yeat bond yields...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released. The data came in line with market expectations as the headline inflation rose...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the D1 interval, it may seem that despite recent...
US CPI data release at 1:30 pm GMT is a key event of the day. Report for December is expected to show headline price growth accelerating to 7% YoY - the...
The oil market has been mixed since the beginning of the week. Oil prices sank on Monday on fresh demand fears, even trumping supply outages in Libya and...
European indices continue upward move DE30 breaks above 16,000 pts TeamViewer reported preliminary results European stock...
Release of the US CPI inflation data for December is a key event of the day. The Fed has become more hawkish as of late but Chair Powell said yesterday...
European markets set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report, WASDE report Futures markets...
Wall Street indices recovered from Monday's drop yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.92%, Dow Jones added 0.51% and Nasdaq rallied 1.41%. Russell...
European equities closed higher Wall Street erased early losses after Powell comments Powell predicts a “long road to normal” in monetary...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) announced today that the US government will buy an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, its Covid-19 treatment developed...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
USD fell sharply and stock indexes moved higher after Powell remarks before the Senate dashed markets' expectations for a more hawkish approach. Fed’s...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Powell to appear in Senate for confirmation hearings IBM (IBM.US) stock plunged after analyst downgrade US indices launched...
Oil Rumours that OPEC+ will be unable to maintain output increases of 400k bpd per month intensify Recent oil price gains were results...
Micron Technology (MU.US) designs, develops, manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions for NAND, DRAM and NOR. As of the end of fiscal 2021 (period...
