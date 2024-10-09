Morning Wrap (06.01.2022)
FOMC minutes were clearly hawkish yesterday. Participants saw increased need of earlier (than previously expected) rate hikes. More importantly many...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
European indices hit fresh records Downbeat moods on Wall Street FOMC minutes flag faster rate-hike pace European indices closed at a fresh...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in December has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on discussions around Fed's balance...
The British pound strengthened significantly during today's session after Prime Minister Johnson announced that there is no need to shut down the country...
Private businesses in the United States hired 807K workers in December, the most in 7 months and more than double market forecasts of 400K. Hiring was...
Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) is currently the largest uranium producer in the world, accounting for 23% of the raw material production in 2020. Kazatomprom mines...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell less than expected while gasoline...
US stock opened mixed ADP report well above expectations Beyond Meat (BYND.US) fried chicken will be sold at KFC Major Wall Street indices...
ADP report on change in US employment in December was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 400k jobs following a 534k increase...
After a calm holiday period on the markets, investors face a busy first week of a new year. ISM manufacturing, FOMC minutes as well as labour market report...
Bitcoin has been in a consolidation phase for many weeks, price has continued to trade in a range since late November, between $46,197 and $51,65. When...
European markets continue upward move DE30 eyes test of record highs BMW sold record number of BMW-brand cars in 2021 European...
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. US central bankers admitted in December that their response to the rising inflation was delayed. Pace of...
European markets set to more or less flat FOMC minutes in the evening DOE report on oil stocks, ADP employment report Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.59% and reached a new record higher. S&P 500 dropped 0.06% while Nasdaq...
European shares close at new records Dow extends record high, Nasdaq under pressure OPEC+ sticks to planned 400K bpd output increase European...
Fortinet (FTNT.US) is a cyber security company that has thrived in 2021 thanks to strong demand for its products and services. The company is valued at...
US100 index is erasing recent gains and is currently trading more than 2% lower. One of the reasons may be rising government bond yields, as investors...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US dropped to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 60.2. The reading pointed...