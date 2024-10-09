US100 fell over 2% amid rising bond yields
US100 index is erasing recent gains and is currently trading more than 2% lower. One of the reasons may be rising government bond yields, as investors...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
US100 index is erasing recent gains and is currently trading more than 2% lower. One of the reasons may be rising government bond yields, as investors...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US dropped to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 60.2. The reading pointed...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 60.2. The reading...
US stocks opened higher S&P500 and Dow Jones both hit new records Ford (F.US) plans to nearly double production of its electric pickup US...
WTI oil moved slightly higher aftter Reuters announced that OPEC + decided to maintain its current output hike of 400,000 barrels a day, however...
Beginning of a new year is dominated by risk-on moods on the global stock markets. Indices from Europe and the United States are showing solid gains for...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 16,100 pts area Airbus likely exceeded 2021 delivery goals European stock markets...
Ministers from OPEC+ countries will hold an online meeting today at 1:00 pm GMT to make a decision on the group's output. According to media reports,...
European markets set to open slightly higher Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today ISM manufacturing data due at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
US indices moved higher during the first Wall Street session of 2022. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68%, Nasdaq jumped 1.20% and Russell...
Wall Street starts the new year with gains High closing of indices in Europe US 10-year bond yields rise to 1.62% Precious commodities fall...
Matterport (MTTR.US) stands out as one of the companies that helps transfer perfectly rendered objects from the physical world to virtual space. Matterport...
In the last hours, we can observe solid declines on gold, but also on other precious metals. This is related to the upward movement on US bond yields,...
Wall Street indices start today's trading with moderate gains Manufacturing PMI in the USA reached 57.7 in December (previously...
December was relatively calm for the EUR/USD. However, this week is expected to be busier for the main currency pair. Traders will be watching the data...
Bitcoin market dominance fell below 40% SEC vs Ripple could be finalized by April 2022 according to lawyers Cardano gains popularity among investors Last...
Looking at the daily EURGBP chart, we are dealing with an interesting technical situation. As for the H4 interval, last week the price hit a level not...
European stock markets trade higher Germany manufacturing PMI revised lower Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) plans to increase its holding of Glovo European...