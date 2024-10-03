Oil loses almost 2% 📉
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Micron Technology has now stolen the limelight of the AI craze. The company’s shares have skyrocketed by 14% in the after-hours trading, following...
Chinese indices are gaining up to 5.00% in response to potential record-breaking aid packages being considered by the government. The Chinese market is...
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 1.00%; forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%; The...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several noteworthy events. Most importantly, we will hear opinions from FOMC representatives, including Chairman...
The indices in the USA closed slightly negative yesterday. However, in the first part of today, we observe a rebound in futures. The US500 surpassed...
China's Hang Seng Index failed to repeat yesterday's gains, and Chinese index futures today saw a nearly 3% correction in the rebound, driven...
Despite quite optimistic opening today session on Wall Street, the second half of a day brings declines as US100 erases almost all today upward move and...
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...
BMO Capital raised today Denison Mines (DNN.US) to 'market outperform', leaving shares price target unchanged at 3 CAD vs 2.5 CAD on market (1.9...
Wall Street gains slightly; Nvidia (NVDA.US) lead US large caps with more than 3% rise; Amgen (AMGN.US) declines 5%, pressuring DJIA August US new...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -4.471M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -1.630M) EIA Gasoline inventories: -1.538M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous 0.069M) EIA...
US New Home Sales Change MoM: -4.7% (Forecast -5.3%, Previous 10.6%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.716M (Forecast 0.7M, Previous 0.739M) Average...
German DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH SAP loses 3% after announcement on initiated investigation JPMorgan boosts sentiment around...
Can Ubisoft still turn things around? A storm is brewing at Ubisoft (UBI) after hedge fund AJ Investments criticized the video games publisher's...
The dollar has been under continuous downward pressure since the Fed's dovish pivot last week. Today, we are seeing a retest of the key support level...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales...