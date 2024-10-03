Economic calendar: ADP report and FOMC meeting Minutes in the spotlight 📃
Today's economic calendar includes several significant publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will receive final PMI data...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a bullish session. Chinese indices are up between 0.70-0.80%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is gaining...
Tuesday's session on European markets saw sharp declines. The German DAX lost 0.75% today, the French CAC40 was down 0.3%, and the British FTSE...
Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC.US) has announced that an experimental cell therapy it is developing has been successful in a mid-stage clinical trial of...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are losing more than 2% today and slipping below $2.5 per MMBtu. Weather forecasts suggest a movement of...
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
With two days left before the election, the polls suggest that it will be an easy win for Labour, the question is the magnitude of their victory. The final...
United States - JOLTs Job Openings for May: Actual: 8.140M; forecast 7.960M; previous 8.059M; There are 1.2 available jobs for...
Jerome Powell from the Fed and Christine Lagarde from ECB speaks today at banking ECB forum. Here are some of the comments: The US economy is still...
Wall Street loses slightly at the start of Tuesday's session A conference call with Powell and Lagarde is currently underway Tesla reports...
Crude oil has started July with gains, and the ongoing rally since the sell-off caused by the OPEC+ decision is certainly attracting interest from Federal...
President Biden communicated that if companies such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) and Eli Lilly (LLY.US) refuse to significantly reduce the price of prescription...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is down over 1.50% ahead of the US cash session opening. Investors are anticipating Tesla's quarterly vehicle delivery report for the...
Tuesday's session in Europe marked by declines Powell's speech and Lagarde's speech later in the day Investors are optimistic about...
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee advocates for cutting interest rates if US inflation continues to decline towards the 2%...
Oil Rising geopolitical tensions (Middle East, France, US) and the approaching hurricane season in the US are pushing oil prices sharply higher However,...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for Jun: CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5%...
There is a risk off tone to markets in Europe on Tuesday. Sainsbury’s share price has tanked after it reported weak non-food sales, political risks,...
Japanese Yen loses another 0.15% against the USD today, reaching new highs at 161.700. Global market confidence in the Japanese currency is declining,...