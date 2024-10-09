Daily summary: S&P 500 dips from record, while European stocks rise to 5-week highs
European indexes close at record highs Mixed moods on Wall Street Bitcoin price returns below $50K European indices finished today's session...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
European indexes close at record highs Mixed moods on Wall Street Bitcoin price returns below $50K European indices finished today's session...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell slightly during today's session despite the fact that both Wedbush and Argus lifted their price targets. Wedbush's Daniel...
The Fed index from Richmond jumped 16 points from an upwardly revised 12 in November and above analysts’ expectations of 11 points driven by increases...
US stocks opened mixed S&P 500 extends recent rally Coinbase (COIN.US) under pressure as Bitcoin price move lower US indices launched today's...
2021 Summary 2021 was a very good year for commodity markets. Strong gains booked by most commodities were driven by an increase in oil price that led...
Bitcoin launched yesterday's session in upbeat mood and tested $52000 level, however sentiment worsened later in the session and today the most popular...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 closes in on 16,000 pts mark Aroundtown extends buyback programme by 6 months European...
Oil launched a new week lower. Prices dropped following news of numerous flight cancellations in the United States during Christmas weekend due to Covid...
European markets set to open flat API report on oil inventories Bank holidays in Australia, UK and Canada DAX futures trimmed...
US indices rallied yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.38% and reached a fresh all-time high. Dow Jones gained 0.98%, Nasdaq moved 1.39% higher and Russell...
European indices closed near their record highs US500 hit new ATH Goldman Sachs expects three interest hikes in 2022 The final week of 2021...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock fell more than 4.0% after the Financial Times announced that the China-based ride-hailing company extended the lock-up expiration...
The year 2021 was weak for the gold and other precious metals market. The end of the year is usually good for gold and silver however this time most precious...
WTI crude prices rose over 2% during today's session despite lingering concerns regarding lower demand, caused by the omicron variant. In the...
Upbeat sentiment from the previous week continues today and both the S&P 500 index and the US500 contracts are reaching new record highs. As one can...
US stocks opened higher US500 hovers near all-time high Moderna (MRNA.US) faces shareholders pressure Airlines stocks took a hit due to flight...
Bitcoin reclaims $50000 level Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 US Senator Cynthia Lummis reveals plans for a cryptocurrency overhaul in 2022 The...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests resistance zone ranging below 15,800 pts Daimler lowers stake in Chinese EV joint...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator