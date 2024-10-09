Chart of the day - POLKADOT (27.12.2021)
Moves on the global financial markets are muted following a Christmas weekend. Liquidity is expected to remain depressed until New Year with numerous banking...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
European stock markets set to open lower Turkish lira drops 5% against USD Holidays in UK, Canada and Australia European...
Asian indices traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi moved 0.4% lower while indices from China traded 0.1-0.7% lower US...
Sterling is doing very well in the pre-Christmas period and is competing with AUD as the leading G10 currency this week. A latest study from the U.K. says...
EURUSD bounced off the short-term support zone near round 1.1300 level yesterday. The pair managed to climb to the local highs after bouncing off the mentioned...
We can observe low volatility on the forex market during today's session, which is related to the holiday season. Nevertheless, the US dollar is slightly...
Erdogan and his administration decided on a set of measures aimed at stabilizing the situation on TRY this week. This resulted in a strong strengthening...
One should not be surprised to find out that the economic calendar is empty during today’s session. Trading hours during the Christmas period are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.55%, S&P 500 rose 0.62% and Nasdaq added 0.85%. Mixed moods prevail...
Global indexes advance Solid data pack from the US Bitcoin returns above $50000 Upbeat moods prevailed on the stock market today despite limited...
JD.com (JD.US) stock took a hit following news that China-based online retail giant’s largest shareholder, Tencent Holdings (TME.US), will reduce...
Today's PCE reading showed that inflation continued to accelerate in November, which is definitely not what the Fed wants to hear. The personal consumption...
The final week will soon begin and markets are set to wrap up another pandemic-hit year. While coronavirus did not play as big a role on the markets in...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US jumped to 70.6 in December from a preliminary of 70.4 and above November 67.4,...
US stocks opened higher PCE Consumer prices rise the most since 1982 Novavax (NVAX.US) stock rises following vaccine news US indices launched...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.205 million in the week ended December 18, compared to 0.205 million reported...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - remains a source of uncertainty on the markets. Initial reports were grim, pointing to a higher transmissibility...
The German benchmark index rises by a further 0.5% on Thursday and seems to continue the recovery for a third day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 has...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 reaches highest level in a week Continental jumps on CEO's upbeat comments European...