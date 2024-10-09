Morning wrap (22.12.2021)
US stock markets were recovering from a recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.78%, Dow Jones moved 1.60% higher while Nasdaq rallied 2.40%....
Market news
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
The title may sound a little optimistic, but in fact it is not. Many countries are recording records of new cases, even despite the large number of people...
German Chancellor Scholz: Germany must not turn a blind eye to a potential 5th wave of coronavirus 5th wave likely to come, will be dominated by...
Today, we are seeing a massive spike in gas prices in Europe. This is the result of several important factors. Firstly, it is worth mentioning the limited...
It's not an easy day for holders of shares of medical companies involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. During the ongoing Tuesday session...
Tuesday's start to the session on Wall Street has been bullish, with the major stock indices bouncing back from yesterday's closing prices, and...
Oil Oil resumed declines amid concerns over impact of Omicron variant and potential restrictions Netherlands impose a 3-week lockdown...
The Chilean peso took a hit yesterday, dropping to the lowest level since March 2020 (against USD). The move was a response to the outcome of the second...
European markets trade higher DE30 halts recovery at 15,415-15,440 pts price zone Qatar Airways sues Airbus over jet defects European...
Turkish lira launched a massive reversal yesterday in the evening following a speech from Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan announced new policies aim...
European markets set to open higher Retail sales data from Canada and Poland API report expected to show small drop in oil stockpiles European...
US indices slumped yesterday after the US infrastructure bill got delayed. However, major indices managed to finish the day off the session lows....
Markets refocused today on concerns about a new variant of the cornavirus. The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year...
We can observe solid volatility on the Turkish lira during the last hour. TRY was declining at the beginning of the day, but now it is gaining dramatically....
The major stock indices fell on Monday as investors continued to grapple with the resurgence of Covid cases spurred from the newfound omicron variant....
SolarEdge (SEDG.US) shares are losing nearly 9% after the open, the most in 7 months, with 3 times the usual volume. The stock is losing almost 30% in...
Last week was marked by the long-awaited FOMC meeting, the pair ended up failing to get out of range. Let's take a closer l Technical Analysis...
The opening of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings declines for all indices, which are sinking after news of more national lockdowns, rising cases...