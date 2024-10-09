US indices plunge at the opening of the trading week!
The opening of a new week of trading on Wall Street brings declines for all indices, which are sinking after news of more national lockdowns, rising cases...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European equities plunge on US politics and European lockdowns DE30 tests 15,100 pts area Deutsche Telekom may sell radio tower business...
Omicron and uncertainty related to its impact on health and economy remains a source of concern. There still seems to be no consensus among scientists...
European markets set to open lower Delay to US infrastructure bill hits sentiment Netherlands announces 3-week Christmas lockdown European...
Stocks in Asia traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped over 2%, Kospi plunged 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 finished 0.1% lower and indices...
In this webinar you will learn - how will tighter monetary policy affect markets in 2022? - will GBP gain on interest rate hikes in the UK? - can...
European indexes close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street EMISS and cryptocurrencies under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock dropped over 10% during today's session after the electric vehicle maker posted a quarterly loss of $1.23 billion for the third...
During today's session Williams, the head of the Fed from New York, spoke about monetary policy. It is worth mentioning that the NY FED chairman ...
Major central banks announced their final 2021 policy decision this week and markets are starting to look towards the Christmas period. Magnitude of data...
US stock opened lower Tech stocks under pressure Oracle (ORCL.US) stock plunges following acquisition news US indices launched today's...
Ripple sales rose sharply through 2021 Increasing number of daily active users despite low volume Rising demand from larger investors Despite...
European indices trade lower DE30 testes erases post-FOMC jump Adidas (ADS.DE) announces buyback programme European stock...
Collapse of the Turkish lira continues. Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey lowered 1-week repo rate by another 100 basis points yesterday sending lira...
Bitcoin remains under pressure. Main cryptocurrency broke below the mid-term upward trendline at the beginning of December and the downward move has slowed...
European stock markets set to open lower German IFO index for December Final November's CPI data from euro area Week...
US indices dropped yesterday and erased all of the post-FOMC jump. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Nasdaq slumped 2.47%, Russell declined 1.95% while...
ECB reduces pandemic bond buying, but pledges further stimulus BoE unexpectedly rises interest rates Nasdaq slumps as post-Fed rally losses momentum Major...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
