Daily summary: Global stocks mostly higher after key central bank meetings
ECB reduces pandemic bond buying, but pledges further stimulus BoE unexpectedly rises interest rates Nasdaq slumps as post-Fed rally losses momentum Major...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Accenture (ACN.US) stock jumped at one point more than 10% during today's session after the IT consulting company posted better-than-expected quarterly...
For some time now, central banks around the world have changed the direction of monetary policy. Now, changes are also introduced by the largest and most...
Precious metals are performing very well today, which is an extension of yesterday's session, which was driven by the Fed's decision. US central...
US stock opened higher, however buyers failed to uphold momentum Mixed set of economic data from the US AT&T (T.US) stock price rises after...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) decreased to 57.8 in December from 58.3 in November, below analysts’ expectations of 58.5. The reading pointed...
Comments from BoE governor after the publication of interest rates decision: - There are signs of more sustained price pressures which are...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.5% from a month earlier in November, easing from an upwardly revised 1.7% growth in October and missing...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2021 is over already and investors have a full picture of how US companies performed in the July-September period. However,...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.00 %, as widely expected. Central bank announced a reduction in the pace of its asset purchases...
The German benchmark index continues to rise on Thursday, but can the short-term uptrend also be confirmed by a higher high? D1 chart The DE30...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Decision was closely watched as some economists expected that the bank will deliver...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to cut the 1-week repo rate again, this time...
There are numerous central bank monetary policy announcements scheduled for today but the one from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm GMT will be the most...
European indices rally following gains on Wall Street yesterday DE30 tests resistance zone at 15,725 pts Australian Qantas to place...
The Bank of England and European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions today at 12:00 and 12:45 pm GMT, respectively. Rate decisions from...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French manufacturing and services indices...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for December from Europe and the United States Rate decision from SNB, Norges Bank,...
In spite of FOMC decision yesterday being rather hawkish, US indices experienced a massive reversal after the announcement and recovered from earlier...
