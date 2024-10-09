AUDUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7133 Target:0.6899 Stop:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7133 Target:0.6899 Stop:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1285 Target:1.1000 Stop:...
US stock opened lower US PPI inflation rises more than expected Recent studies reveal Pfizer (PFE.US) Covid pill and vaccine effective against omicron US...
In the afternoon we can observe a clear sell-off in the precious metals market, which accelerated after the publication of PPI inflation from the US. Gold...
Oil: Oil is trying to recover recent losses, but price remains consolidating near key resistance levels (bottom end of upward channel) IEA and...
European indices erase early gains DE30 tests 15,600 pts support BMW to start X5 production in China European indices gave...
The FOMC meeting is a top event of the week. The US central bank will announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 7:00 pm GMT. As it will be...
Indices try to recover after yesterday's drop US PPI data, API oil inventories report Investors await central bank decisions...
Major cryptocurrencies as well as alt coins have been traded lower as of late. Sell-off intensified yesterday's, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as investors prepare for potential policy tightening from the Fed on Wednesday. S&P 500 dropped...
Worse sentiment on the stock market US500 reached key short-term support USD strongest among the majors Investors await the Fed Despite...
The beginning of the new trading week on Wall Street starts quite flat. Currently, all indices representing the condition of the US economy are slightly...
Harley Davidson (HOG.US), the well-known brand of motorcycle manufacturer from the United States is gaining up to 10% in pre-market trading today. This...
Over the past week the pair EUR/USD has remained stuck between the range 1.13568-1.12602. However, this week could be especially important for the main...
Turkish currency is having another highly volatile session today. USDTRY launched a new week with an over-3% bullish price gap, following relatively calm...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts but failed to break above SAP jumps following upgrade at UBS European...
USDCAD is trading higher today, thanks to the strength of the US dollar. However, it does not mean that the Canadian dollar can be named a laggard. In...
European markets set to open higher today BoC Governor to make policy announcement this afternoon FOMC, SNB, CBRT, BoE and ECB to...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator