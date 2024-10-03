Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation and Jerome Powell's speech in the spotlight 📣
Today's macro calendar is relatively light. The most important events of the day will be the publication of the CPI report from the Eurozone, Jerome...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Asia-Pacific indices record an upward session. Indexes from China are gaining between 0.75-1.30%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains 1.40% testing...
Indexes on Wall Street ended the day slightly up. The US500 gained 0.20% to 5530 points, and the US100 increased by 0.45%, returning above 20000...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are up 7.00% today, reaching $210, the highest among all stocks in the SP500. This marks the fifth consecutive session of gains,...
Natural gas prices are down over 4% this week and are hovering around a critical support level of $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). While...
The cryptocurrency market is trading in a slightly better sentiments today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining close to 2%. A weaker ISM reading from US...
The first round of accelerated elections in France is behind us. As many people expected, it led to a reduction in investor concerns about France's...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.6; forecast 51.7; previous 51.3; 03:00...
US100 and US500 slightly gain at the start of the cash session The dollar retreats, losing ground to EUR and GBP 10-year bond yields rise dynamically...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday after the market closed. The report was worse than expected,...
THE CAC 40 SHYLY BOUNCES AS FRENCH ELECTION UNCERTAINTY EASES European indices experienced a significant boost this morning following the results of...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for Jun: German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German HICP: actual 2.5% YoY;...
European indices gain after French Exit Poll results Moving forward, attention will focus on CPI data from Germany and ISM PMI from the US Banking...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 43.5 (est 43.4; prev 43.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
Spanish HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 52.3 (est 52.9; prev 54.0) Key findings: Production and new orders rise again, but at slower rates. Correspondingly,...
According to Exit Poll estimates, the far-right Marine Le Pen has won the first round of France's parliamentary elections. However, expectations as...
This week will be dominated by politics, firstly, the results of the first round of voting for the French National Assembly, and secondly, the outcome...
Futures point to sharply higher opening of European cash session Euro gains after Exit Poll results of first round of French parliamentary elections Investors...
The most important event of the weekend was the first round of the French parliamentary elections. According to the Exit Poll results, Le Pen's...