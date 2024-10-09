Economic calendar: Week dominated by central banks
European markets set to open higher today BoC Governor to make policy announcement this afternoon FOMC, SNB, CBRT, BoE and ECB to...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.76%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.35% higher while Kospi dropped 0.20%....
In this webinar we will discuss: Will the Fed pave the way for higher interest rates? Why did indices recover from Omicron so quickly? What else...
Today’s session saw US Indices start with gains despite elevated inflation levels and as preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data came in above...
The Federal Reserve, ECB, BoJ and Bank of England will announce monetary policy next week. Each central bank may make major announcements, so traders should...
A preliminary indication of the University of Michigan sentiment index showed an improvement in overall consumer sentiment. The index rose from 67.4 to...
Indices in the United States start today's session with gains despite elevated inflation levels. The CPI data reading was in line with analysts'...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released. Headline inflation as expected rose to 6.8% YoY in November, compared to 6.2%...
The greenback appreciates ahead of the release of key data from the US economy. It is expected that CPI inflation accelerated in November to 6.8% YoY from...
European stock markets opened lower German inflation rate highest since 1992 Daimler (DAI.DE) shares fell sharply following Daimler Truck market...
WTI crude futures fell sharply yesterday as traders reassessed the demand outlook following recent mixed news regarding Omicron strain. Earlier studies...
European markets set to open lower US CPI data in focus Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Futures markets point to a lower opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones closed around the flatline and Nasdaq dropped 1.71%. Russell 2000...
Today's session was not a very volatile one. In fact, we did not observe any sudden twists and turns; rather, from the beginning, the mood was rather...
Volatility in the markets is rather low today. In fact, the biggest focus today is on CO2 permits, which are heading towards the €100 per contract...
Chevron (CVX.US) announced that its subsidiary Chevron Shipping has joined the Sea Cargo Charter initiative, which works to reduce CO2 emissions in the...
Indices on Wall Street start today's trading with declines Lowest number of jobless claims since 1969 Amazon (AMZN.US) with €1.28...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.184 million in the week ended December 4, the lowest since September 1969, compared to...
