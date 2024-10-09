DE30: Small correction after dynamic price increase
The German benchmark index has interrupted its rally and corrects a small part of its recent gains. D1 chart The DE30 continues to pull back on Thursday...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European stock markets opened mixed Upbeat German trade data Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) may have breached criminal settlement Mixed moods prevail...
Carbon emission prices have soared through December to record highs above 90.00, driven by strong technical buying and measures announced by Germany's...
European markets set to open higher US weekly jobless claims EIA natural gas storage Futures markets point to a slightly higher opening of...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.10% and Nasdaq moved 0.64% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Today's session did not really bring much volatility to the markets. The most key news of the day seems to have been about coronavirus vaccines from...
One of the biggest air carriers in the United States, Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) today released its Q4 2021 earnings outlook and provided guidance for...
US crude inventories have been very stable recently, which is also due to year-end seasonality. However, the decline in inventories at 240,000 bbl is smaller...
NATGAS Let’s start today’s analysis with NATGAS. The commodity has slumped recently because meteorologists believe that the current month...
As expected, the Bank left the interest rate at 0.25%, although it is worth remembering that BoC was one of the first banks to start the process of...
The opening of markets in the US shows a slowdown in the 2-day cycle of rallies, despite the positive announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech, which reported...
Major indices rose sharply on Wednesday after Pfizer (PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) confirmed that three vaccine doses neutralize Omicron variant, while...
European stock markets opened mixed DAX swing between gains and losses HelloFresh (HFG.DE) shares plunged on weak 2022 guidance European indices...
Today traders will be watching the BoC meeting, looking for some clues for the next steps of the monetary authority after better-than-expected employment...
The overall technology sector strongly rebounded behind semiconductor manufacturers, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index rising 5.0%. Heavyweight NVIDIA...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of Canada interest rate decision DOE report on oil inventories Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 2.07%, Dow Jones added 1.40% and Nasdaq moved 3.03% higher. Russell 2000 jumped...
Upbeat sentiment in European and US equity markets AUDUSD rebound Crude oil continues its upward movement Bitcoin returns above $50 000 Today's...
Today's session has seen very good sentiment on the equity market. As a result of the positive mood seen during the European session, the main US stock...