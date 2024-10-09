Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin price remains below $50k after recent flash crash
Crypto market cap drops below $2.2 trillion Bitcoin price below $50,000 Cardano social and on-chain volume is on the rise The past week was...
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
European stock markets opened higher German factory orders fell sharply in October Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at...
DOGECOIN price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally price...
Today's session starts quite positively for oil. We have a big bullish price gap and the WTI price is approaching $68.00 level. From the bulls perspective,...
European markets set to open higher BoE's Broadbent speech Second-tier data from US and Europe Futures markets point to a slightly higher...
In this webinar we will discuss: Hawkish Powell stiffens tech stocks Oil recovers as Saudis lift prices 10 stocks to watch – December edition You...
US futures trade slightly above Friday's closing prices Mixed sentiment prevails in Asia. Nikkei fell 0.40%, S & P / ASX 200 added 0.05% and...
Wall Street under pressure, US100 lowest since September Mixed US payrolls data Canada jobless rate at new pandemic low Today's...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock slumped 40% during today's session after the business software company offered earnings guidance below expectations, suggesting...
Virus situation and expectations ahead of December's Fed meeting will remain key themes in the markets next week. More data on effectiveness of available...
Friday's primary focus was the November jobs report, which revealed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected throughout November, indicating that...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Friday, with NASDAQ being the worst performer, after hawkish comments from FED James Bullard and a better than...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 69.1 in November from 66.7 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
US stocks mixed NFP report well below expectations Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock will be delisted from NYSE Mixed moods prevail on Wall Street as...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 210k jobs in November, compared to 604k increase in October, well below market expectations...
US non-farm payrolls report at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Market expects another month of solid above-500k jobs growth. Continuation...
European stock markets erase gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero, HelloFresh drop...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that will be more active today. November's jobs reports from both the United States and Canada will be released today...
