DE30: European indices erase gains ahead of NFP
European stock markets erase gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero, HelloFresh drop...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that will be more active today. November's jobs reports from both the United States and Canada will be released today...
European markets set to open higher Jobs data from United States and Canada Services ISM expected to show a deterioration Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, erasing part of Wednesday's sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.42%, Dow Jones added 1.82% and...
European equities end session in red US indexes rebound OPEC+ will increase output in January by 400,000 bpd European indices finished...
Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock jumped more than 14% during today's session after the cloud data company posted strong fourth-quarter guidance and solid...
The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits last week shot back up to 222k from a five-decade low of 194k in the previous period and below analysts’...
Oil has reacted strongly to the news that OPEC + will sticj to its production plan. However, the statement is to say that in the event of further major...
US stock opened higher US jobless claims rise less than expected Apple (AAPL.US) warned suppliers on weakening iPhone demand Major Wall Street...
The latest reports indicate the continuation of the current OPEC + policy with regard to increasing production. Therefore, in January, we can expect an...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 27, compared to 0.194 million reported...
Emergence of a new coronavirus variant - Omicron - that is said to be more transmissible and have more severe symptoms triggered volatile moves on the...
NFP report for October to be released on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Powell made a hawkish turn during congressional testimonies this week Wage...
European markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 61.8% retracement Thyssenkrupp release mid-term margin forecasts European...
Turkish lira is drawing a lot of attention as of late, thanks to the shenanigans of the Turkish president. Erdogan continues to exert pressure on the Central...
European indices set to open lower OPEC+ meeting Fed speakers in the evening European index futures point to a lower opening...
US indices plunged yesterday with downward momentum increasing after the first Omicron case was reported in the United States. S&P 500 dropped...
European equities partially recover from recent sell-off First case of the new Omicron variant confirmed in the US US crude stocks drop less than...
Chancellor Merkel will step down from her post on Thursday, but today she spoke about the potential measures that the current government should take. In...