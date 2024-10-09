US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower on Omicron concerns
US stock opened lower Moderna CEO expects existing vaccines to be less effective against Omicron Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Oil: Oil prices fell sharply amid the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, which may reduce oil demand Additional severe mobility restrictions...
European markets trade lower DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Travel-related stocks slump on restrictions fears European...
The Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said during today's Asian session that it is probable that currently available vaccines will turn ineffective...
New variant of coronavirus - Omicron - sent shockwaves across the global financial markets on Friday. While risk assets recovered somewhat on Monday, another...
European indices set to open lower on renewed virus fears Jerome Powell to testify in Congress at 3:00 pm GMT Euro area inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.88% Monday's...
European indices close higher US won't consider lockdown US stock and cryptocurrencies rebound as Omicron fears calm Precious metals under...
Twitter's (TWTR.US) stock price jumped more than 12.0% in the premarket in the wake of reports that co-founder Jack Dorsey was stepping down as the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8466 Target:0.8650 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7145 Target:0.7454 Stop:...
NATGAS prices plunged more than 10% today due to the emergence of new weather forecasts, according to which temperatures are expected to be higher than...
US stocks opened higher Omicron fears ease Moderna (MRNA.US) stock surges on vaccine news US indices launched today's session higher,...
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level Number of Ethereum unique addresses broke four million Cardano network activity...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 5.2 % YoY in November, the highest since August of 1993 from 4.5% YoY in previous month and above market...
European indices recover slightly after Friday's sell-off DE30 halts advance after test of 15,450 pts area Friday's winners...
The pair EUR/USD has been trading lower recently. However, in Friday's session the pair managed to reach the technical target of the chart pattern...
Risky assets are recovering today following a massive sell-off on Friday. European indices and US futures trade higher. However, the biggest moves can...
