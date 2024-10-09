Economic calendar: Inflation data from Europe, central bankers' speeches
European markets expected to open higher Flash inflation readings from Spain and Germany Speeches from ECB, BoC, BoJ and Fed heads Futures...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
European markets expected to open higher Flash inflation readings from Spain and Germany Speeches from ECB, BoC, BoJ and Fed heads Futures...
Moods improved at the beginning of a new week as new coronavirus variant Omicron is said to cause only mild symptoms European and US equity...
In this webinar we will discuss: Could Omicron sell-off extend beyond Friday? What OIL traders should watch for? How FOMC policy narrative could...
European indices finished deeply in red Wall Street plunged on new virus strain Oil plunges on renewed Covid travel fears European indices...
Uber (UBER.US) stock dropped more than 5.0% during today's session as the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in South Africa raised concerns of fresh...
Virus is once again on top of the agenda following a massive sell-off on stock exchanges on Friday. Investors fear that new, more dangerous variants will...
WTI crude tumbles more than 12% below $70 per barrel, the lowest level since September as new coronavirus strain triggered concerns regarding potential...
New reports on the South African strain of the coronavirus: Studies on the efficacy of current Pfizer vaccines should be available within 2 weeks It...
US stocks tumbled Wall Street session to end at 6:00 pm GMT Drug makers stocks gain as new strain of COVID-19 appears US indices launched...
The new South African variant of the coronavirus is shaking the market. More importantly, it is not difficult due to the limited number of investors in...
News of yet another, more dangerous Covid variant took markets by a surprise today. Risk assets like equities or industrial commodities plunged while safe...
During today's session, we can observe a clear risk-off sentiment also in the cryptocurrency market. No particular information hit the market, so the...
European stock markets plunge on new virus fears DE30 bounces 200 points off daily lows Airbus and Lufthansa slump as new variant...
Global financial markets are being roiled by fears over a new coronavirus variant from South Africa. The variant is said to be more transmissibles than...
Risk assets sink today as investors are concerned about a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. New variant is said to be more transmissible...
New virus variant dents risk moods DAX futures point to an over 400-point bearish gap at cash session launch Wall Street session...
Risk sentiment deteriorated during the Asian session as markets became worried about a new coronavirus variant from South Africa. Nu variant is said...
Major cryptocurrencies move higher US markets closed for Thanksgiving Lower volatility in the stock market Dollar slips slightly in muted trading One...
The New Zealand dollar weakened against the US dollar recently after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted interest rates by 25 bps to 0.75%, while many...