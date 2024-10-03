French election: The Far-Right wins, but there’s a big test to come
The initial reaction to the first round of voting in the French Parliamentary election that took place on Sunday has been a small sigh of relief. EUR/USD...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Wall Street launched today's trading slightly higher, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing to intraday record highs following a deceleration in...
South African rand is making strong gains against major currencies like USD, EUR or JPY today. USDZAR drops around 1% on the day, following a post on X...
The week ahead will see releases of a number of top-tier macro reports. Traders will be offered jobs data from US and Canada as well as minutes from FOMC,...
Estee Lauder (EL.US) is trading over 5% lower and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 members. Company is pulling back after CEO of L'Oreal,...
Revised University of Michigan data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. As this was the second release for June, report was not expected to show...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US headline and core PCE inflation slows to 2.6% YoY in May US2000 outperforms other Wall Street indices...
The core PCE report from the US for May was the most anticipated data point of the week so far, and it came inline with expectations. The annual rate moderated...
US monthly data pack for May, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core...
As early as Sunday, the French will go to the polls to cast their votes in the first round of parliamentary elections. Uncertainty is reaching its limits...
DAX continues second consecutive week of gains Carmakers' sector supports gains Nike results cast a shadow over sportswear companies Deutz...
Market expects lowest PCE inflation reading this year Core inflation is expected to slow to as low as 2.6% y/y, monthly readings are expected to be...
Nike is falling nearly 15.00% in pre-market trading following yesterday's results for Q4 and the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. CFO Matthew Friend...
Bitcoin is experiencing a moderate loss of around 0.15% today, dropping to the level of $61,500. Despite this, the price remains within the consolidation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for Jun: Spanish CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Spanish CPI:...
The final reading of Q1 GDP for the UK was released this morning, and the good news is that the headline figure was revised up. Growth expanded by 0.7%...
In today's macroeconomic publication calendar, the key reports will be the CPI data for June from European countries and the PCE data from the USA...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous -0.3% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 0.3%...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Indexes from China slightly recover yesterday's losses gaining between 0.30-1.00%. Japan's...