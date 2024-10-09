Daily summary: Resurgence of Covid-19 weighs on global markets
Negative sentiment in Europe Mixed moods on Wall Street Austria introduces lockdown on Monday FED Clarida comments put pressure on...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
FED member Richard Clarida is of the opinion that in December the central bank should consider accelerating the pace of the tapering process. At the same...
Workday (WDAY.US) stock plunged more than 7% early in the session before erasing some losses in the afternoon despite better than expected quarterly results....
Waller, which is a permanent voting member in the FOMC, has an important voice when it comes to potential changes in monetary policy. He’s today's...
Coronavirus pandemic re-emerged as a big source of risks in the market after European countries started to impose tougher restrictions. Developments in...
Shortly after the start of the US session, the House of Representatives, as expected, adopted President Biden's tax and expenditure plan. The plan...
US stock opened mixed Lockdown fears weigh on market sentiment Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunged despite upbeat quarterly results US indices...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be betterthan expected and caused some moves on the...
European markets drop on lockdown news DE30 reaches daily low near 16,140 pts HelloFresh gains, Lufthansa drops European...
European indices and US futures pull back after Austria decided to impose a nationwide lockdown, starting from Monday. Moreover, Austrian authorities announced...
Cryptocurrencies struggle to snap a 10-day long losing streak. Bitcoin dropped below $55,000 during the Asian session today, dropping over 20% off the...
European markets set for higher opening Vote on $1.9 stimulus plan could be held today in the House Biden expected to announce Fed...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq booked record closes yesterday, gaining 0.38% and 0.45% respectively. Dow Jones dropped 0.17% while Russell 2000 moved 0.56%...
Downbeat moods in Europe S&P and Nasdaq erased early losses Cryptocurrencies under selling pressure European finished today's session...
Cisco (CSCO.US) stock tumbles more than 8.0% after the networking hardware company reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations...
The recent record highs in the cryptocurrency market were established around November 10. Bitcoin reached nearly $70,000 level, while Ethereum jumped towards...
Within the last two weeks coffee has resumed its uptrend, after the price of Arabic broke above the 200 cents per pound level. There are several factors...
US stocks opened mixed Initial claims fell less than expected Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Macy’s (M.US) shares surge on upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.268 million in the week ended November 13, compared to 0.269 million reported...