BREAKING: USD weakens slightly after claims data
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.268 million in the week ended November 13, compared to 0.269 million reported...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Alibaba Group (BABA.US) ADR fell more than 5% in pre-market after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted weak second quarter sales figures amid slowing consumption...
The German benchmark index reacted to an important Fibo level after the short-term profit-taking. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly lower in...
Rivian Automotive went public on November 10 Shares gained 120% during the first 5 days before dropping 15% In spite of $0 revenue,...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT cut a one-week repo rate by 100 basis points,...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 halted pullback at local market geometry Continental drops after ousting CFO European stock...
Rate decision from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is the most interesting event today for FX traders (11:00 am GMT). CBRT is expected to cut...
European markets seen opening flat CBRT expected to cut rates 4 Fed speeches scheduled Futures markets point for flat or...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq closed 0.33% lower. Russell...
European equities hover near records highs US stock fell slightly amid inflation concerns US reportedly reduces strategic petroleum reserve deposits...
Roku (ROKU.US) shares dropped nearly 10% during today's session after MoffettNathanson downgraded the company's stock to Sell from Neutral with...
The publication of today's EIA report did not significantly affect the crude oil market, but the price moved south after the news that the US SPR reserves...
NATGAS Let’s start today’s analysis with the Natgas. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this commodity bounced off...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US stock opened slightly lower Lowe’s (LOW.US) and Target (TGT.US) quarterly earnings beat market expectations Visa (V.US) stock fell 3.0%...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 4.7% in October from 4.4% in September and compared to market forecasts of 4.6%, with base effects from...
Corn prices climbed last week near the previous local high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast for 2021/2022 U.S. ending stocks...
European stock indices trade mixed DE30 reaches fresh all-time high near 16,280 pts Siemens Healthineers jumps after mid-term target...
Investors have been keen on precious metals as of late. Gold is trading over 7% higher quarter-to-date while silver trades almost 17% above September's...
