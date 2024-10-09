Bears keep pushing EUR down
We have recently witnessed a recovery in the US dollar against major currencies pairs, with special attention to the EUR/USD. Technical Analysis -...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
The Chinese economy showed signs of stabilization in October as retail sales and industrial production rebounded from weak September figures and outperformed...
US stock opened higher US100 approaches all-time high Tesla (TSLA.US) stock remains under pressure US indices launched today's session...
Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade improves privacy and security SEC rejects VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF Ethereum key metric paint a bearish picture Litecoin...
Most of the big US companies have already reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Release schedule is no longer as abundant and intensive as in...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 trades in a 16,065-16,110 pts range Airbus gains on massive jet deal Major stock market...
Industrial metals are the worst performing class of commodities at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment towards base metals deteriorated following a...
Stock in Europe expected to open slightly lower or flat Second-tier data from US and Europe Tyson Foods and Warner Music Group to...
In this week's market update you will learn: - USD surges as inflation soars - Markets at the top - can we predict future crash? - What to...
Stock in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and Nikkei gained while equities in China pulled back US...
UoM Consumer Sentiment came below 70 points, the lowest in a decade Dollar remains strong in a weekly basis, but EURUSD has a problem with breaking...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) announced in a statement that it intends to split into two companies, dealing separately with the production and sale...
Stocks bounce back up ahead of weekend Dow Jones index rebounds, supported by a rise in J&J shares after news of the company's split...
Moods on the stock market remained positive this week even despite rising inflation concerns. The latest US CPI reading revealed consumer prices rose at...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 at record level Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) stock surges on upbeat quarterly figures European indices launched...
AUDUSD pair fell sharply this week as the greenback continued to rally against major currencies after elevated US consumer prices brought forward rate...
European markets seen opening lower Michigan data expected to show improvement Futures markets point to a lower opening of the European session...
