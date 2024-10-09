Morning wrap (12.11.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.06%, Dow Jones fell 0.44% and Nasdaq added 0.52% Mixed moods prevailed...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Banks are closed during Veterans Day which causes thinner liquidity S&P500, Nasdaq, and Russell opened considerably higher, DJIA a little below...
The German benchmark index can not end the multi-day consolidation despite the efforts of the bulls. D1 chart The DE30 is in the profit zone for...
The price of gold broke an important resistance zone of 1833 yesterday, after a high print of the US inflation of 6.2% that is the highest since 1990....
Most European indices opened lower but after two hours of trading are getting better DE30 rebounded from16000 points and reached a new all-time high,...
DOGECOIN has been trading in a narrow price range for some time. Despite a huge Bitcoin rally since September, Dogecoin has still problems with breaking...
European markets are expected to open mixed Veterans Day in the US – the US stocks markets will be open; bond trading is closed. We should expect...
The highest inflation prints since 1990 have sparked the biggest decrease of US stocks in a month. Nasdaq decreased by 1.66%, S&P500 fell by 0.82%...
US CPI inflation surges in October EURUSD pair breaks below 1.15 level Gold tested resistance at $ 1860 Bitcoin hit new all-time high Rivian...
• Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares available at XTB • One of most highly anticipated public offerings (IPO) this year Rivian Automotive...
During today's session the EURUSD pair fell to 1.1510 and set a new record low for the year. The dollar strengthening is of course the effect of today's...
US consumer prices post largest year on year rise since 1990 Energy, shelter and vehicle costs led the gains CPI inflation hit a three-decade...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
US stocks open lower US CPI reading highest since 1990 DoorDash (DASH.US) stock surges on $8 Billion Wolt deal US indices launched today's...
A very strange situation in the market. Inflation in the US exceeds 6%, which increases the chances of further Fed actions. This leads to a breach of key...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index has...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as supply-chain bottlenecks...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) plunged almost 12% on Tuesday, the largest single-day drop since March. Combined with the drop on Monday, shares dropped 16.2%...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 drop below 16,000 pts but climbed back later on Earnings from Adidas, Infineon and Siemens Energy In...